Photo: Scott Legato/Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Reality star and former “Flavor of Love” contestant Chandra “Deelishis” Davis is speaking out for the first time since learning that her niece, Arielle Anderson, was one of the three students who were fatally shot and killed on Michigan State University’s campus on Monday (Feb.13) night.

Davis started her post, which featured pictures and a video of Anderson, by admitting that she was in disbelief and that her niece’s passing would “never feel normal.” She then went into detail about the kind of person her 19-year-old niece was.

“Our family is broken to pieces, and I can’t say how we will get through this, but with Gods help, I know we will,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Have you ever met a young person who was simply ‘Pure in Heart’… well that was @ariellediamond_ … simply PURE … she never raised her voice past a whisper or gentle laugh. She was a remarkable student, attending MSU to become a doctor. The youngest sibling of 3, the last to attend college of her beautiful mom’s children.

She also questioned how such a tragedy came to be before revealing the current state of Anderson’s mother.

“How is it that she was in class doing what she was supposed to be doing and yet and still her life was taken by a coward who clearly didn’t understand the devastation he was about to cause my entire family?” she continued. “Her mom @dawanadd is in a space I can’t even begin to describe… No parent should have to bury their children. It truly hurts y’all.”

Anderson was in class at Berkey Hall on the night of the incident when 43-year-old Anthony McCrae entered and began shooting. He then walked into another MSU building that housed a dining hall and shot there, killing a student.

After arriving on scene, authorities located McCrae on campus. He then turned a gun on himself, and committed suicide. Anderson was one of two students fatally shot in the academic building.

Since authorities confirmed that Anderson was one of the three shooting victims, friends of Davis poured into her comment section offering their condolences. Toward the end of her post, Davis thanked all those who reached out and asked that her family and Michigan State University be kept in their prayers.

“THANK YOU FOR ALL THE CALLS, TEXTS, DM’s, FLOWERS AND LOVE… we need and appreciate you,” Davis added. “Please keep my family in your prayers…and pray for the MSU student body and community and for the family of the other victims who lost their lives.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
News
RIP

