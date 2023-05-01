The 2023 Met Gala is on the horizon — but reported attendee Rihanna decided to start the festivities early with a look on Twitter.

Yesterday (April 30), the iconic artist blessed the internet with a gag-worthy fashion statement. The 35-year-old beauty founder stepped out in New York City covered in Chanel. Photos uploaded online saw Rihanna and her baby bump wearing a cropped faux-fur jacket and a pair of “CC” logo glasses.

According to Vogue, the look is from Chanel’s fall 1994 collection. The “Diamond” singer borrowed the fashion pieces just before the Met Gala. “Not even Monday,” Rihanna wrote on Twitter with a group of images.

Multiple reports and fans believed Rihanna’s look was a teaser of what is to come at the annual event. The pieces she chose to wear Sunday were designed by Karl Lagerfeld, whose being honored at the Met Gala. In February 2019, he passed away at 85, People shared. The gala’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

The outlet noted the upcoming benefit will showcase 150 of Lagerfeld’s most iconic outfits. The display will include pieces from his collaborations with Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label. For Rihanna, if she indeed attends the event, it will be her first appearance since 2021. The Barbados-born actress wore a sculptural coat dress in her red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky that year.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the MET Gala (2021). pic.twitter.com/2pdkgMSfpX — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) May 1, 2023

When Rihanna isn’t leaving the internet gagging over her fashion looks, she has them chattering about her other business ventures. On April 27, the “Work” songstress appeared at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas. While there, Rihanna shared she was heading back to the big screen. The Home star will voice the character of Smurfette in The Smurfs Movie. The film is set for a Feb. 14, 2025 theater release.