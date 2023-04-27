Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Rihanna may be in the third trimester of her pregnancy, but the Super Bowl halftime show superstar still made time to show up at CinemaCon in Las Vegas today (April 27) to make a special announcement. The “Umbrella” songstress revealed that she will voice the character of Smurfette in The Smurfs Movie set for release in theaters on Feb. 14, 2025.

“I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but it didn’t work out,” the singer joked on stage at the convention, according to Variety. While it’s a lighthearted movie meant for audiences of all ages, Paramount Animation head Ramsey Naito said it will explore themes of identity, including the age-old question of what a Smurf is.

In addition to playing the iconic blonde-haired, blue-skinned cartoon character, Rih is a producer on the film and will also write and record original songs for the project. She deemed her new friend “a little blue badass,” per Deadline.

It won’t be RiRi’s first time lending her voice to an animated feature. She played the lead character in DreamWorks’ 2015 flick Home, which grossed over $380 million at the global box office. She’s also been in live-action movies like BattleshipThis Is the EndValerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsOcean’s 8, and Guava Island. Her role in The Smurfs Movie in 2025 will be her first film appearance since Guava Island in 2019.

Nickelodeon Animation President Ramsey Naito and Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins shared their joy at the singer’s casting in a joint statement.

“On behalf of our studio and our creative partners at [Smurfs licenser] LAFIG, we couldn’t be more excited to have found our Smurfette in one of the most beloved stars in the world,” they said, per Shadow & Act. “With Rihanna’s singular creative appeal and musical talents, there is an enormous opportunity to elevate the cultural touchstone of The Smurfs universe in a way that’s never been done before.”

