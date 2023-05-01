It’s the first Monday in May, aka the day of the Met Gala for all who celebrate. This year’s festivities will honor the late Karl Lagerfeld as the Met’s Costume Institute unveils its exhibit highlighting the icon’s work. One of the stars making her Met Gala debut this year is none other than New York native Ice Spice.

Celebrities who attend the evening are usually brought as guests of the big-name fashion brands who create outfits for them. But according to TMZ, Anna Wintour and the Vogue team personally wanted Ice to attend.

Wintour is the longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine and a co-chair of the Met’s Costume Institute, the beneficiary of the charity event. The museum’s costume wing, where it’s all going down, is even named after her. Ice will be sporting a custom Balmain look for the night, but rather than show up as a guest of the fashion house, she’s going as a special guest of Vogue. She’s also partnering with Vogue and eBay for a behind-the-scenes peek into how her look came together.

The “Gangsta Boo” rhymer’s attendance at the Met Gala speaks to her meteoric rise to success in the past year. As she prepares to hit the red carpet, she has two songs sitting in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100: Her Nicki Minaj collab, “Princess Diana,” and the platinum-certified “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress.

Still, despite her being an undisputed “it” girl of the moment, Ice never forgets where she came from. When reflecting on her rise from the streets of the Bronx to becoming “the people’s princess,” she thinks about everyone from her hometown who sees her and wants to reach that level of success.

“I want every Bronx native to become successful, and follow their dreams, and them come true. I want that for all my Bronx people, for real,” she confessed in a January 2023 interview with Dazed. “I have my people in my corner [who are] super supportive. I only keep supportive people around me, motivated people around me.”

“I feel like 2023 is gonna be goated,” she added.