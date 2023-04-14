Back in January, Ice Spice released her debut EP, Like..?, with six dope cuts, including the viral hit “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The project also boasted an assist from Lil Tjay on the standout “Gangsta Boo.”

Another big single from Like..? was the RIOT USA-produced “Princess Diana,” a vainglorious effort with a message for Ice Spice‘s many detractors.

“Like, grrah, keep it a stack, b**ches move Wock’ ’cause they know I got bands, they be chattin’, I don’t give a d**n, and I’m still gettin’ money, I know who I am, tryna be low, he gon’ hit up my ‘gram, if he smart, he gon’ act like a fan, thinkin’ you bigger, they got ya head gassed, b**ches slow, so I give ’em a pass…”

Today (April 14), Ice Spice teams up with Nicki Minaj for a remix of the hard-hitting track. As expected, the Young Money alum matches the Bronx emcee’s subject matter with boastful lyrics of her own.

“I be eatin’ my spinach, they tried to clone my image, they burned they London bridges, none of them b**ches British, I know they know the difference… nowadays, I be makin’ ’em famous, she the princess, so f**k who you lames is, of course, I be pushin’ they buttons, I hold the control like the gamers…”

Courtesy of Edgar Esteves comes a matching visual for the collaboration that sees the two rappers in a massive bedroom covered in pink. Throughout, the duo deliver some titillating scenes that are sure to draw fans back for several replays.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Nicki recently took to “Queen Radio” to announce both her new record label, Heavy On It Records, and a partnership with Ice Spice. What said partnership will fully entail is yet to be revealed. Press play on the video for “Princess Diana” below.