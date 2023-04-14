Photo: Screenshot from Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Back in January, Ice Spice released her debut EP, Like..?, with six dope cuts, including the viral hit “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The project also boasted an assist from Lil Tjay on the standout “Gangsta Boo.”

Another big single from Like..? was the RIOT USA-produced “Princess Diana,” a vainglorious effort with a message for Ice Spice‘s many detractors.

“Like, grrah, keep it a stack, b**ches move Wock’ ’cause they know I got bands, they be chattin’, I don’t give a d**n, and I’m still gettin’ money, I know who I am, tryna be low, he gon’ hit up my ‘gram, if he smart, he gon’ act like a fan, thinkin’ you bigger, they got ya head gassed, b**ches slow, so I give ’em a pass…”

Today (April 14), Ice Spice teams up with Nicki Minaj for a remix of the hard-hitting track. As expected, the Young Money alum matches the Bronx emcee’s subject matter with boastful lyrics of her own.

“I be eatin’ my spinach, they tried to clone my image, they burned they London bridges, none of them b**ches British, I know they know the difference… nowadays, I be makin’ ’em famous, she the princess, so f**k who you lames is, of course, I be pushin’ they buttons, I hold the control like the gamers…”

Courtesy of Edgar Esteves comes a matching visual for the collaboration that sees the two rappers in a massive bedroom covered in pink. Throughout, the duo deliver some titillating scenes that are sure to draw fans back for several replays.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Nicki recently took to “Queen Radio” to announce both her new record label, Heavy On It Records, and a partnership with Ice Spice. What said partnership will fully entail is yet to be revealed. Press play on the video for “Princess Diana” below.

Latto and Lola Brooke sit down to discuss the success of "Don't Play With It" on "777 Radio"
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

NLE Choppa drops off new 'Cottonwood 2' album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

NBA YoungBoy recruits Mariah the Scientist for "Rear View"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat's rap skills get approved by Twitter after slaying her verse on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)"
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Jorja Smith returns with new "Try Me" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Wiz Khalifa is partnering with Mia Khalifa for a new cannabis line

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk announces the Durk Banks Endowment Fund with Howard University
By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Web3 | Is AI the biggest blessing or curse for the music industry?
By Ashley France
  /  04.14.2023

By Ashley France
  /  04.14.2023

Drake responds to viral AI "Munch" cover

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat hops on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Venna unveils new EP 'EQUINOX'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Ciara recruits Lola Brooke and Lady London for "Da Girls (Girls Mix)"
By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'
By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Nicki Minaj sends Twitter into recovery mode after major announcements with Ice Spice on "Queen Radio"
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk will donate royalties from new song "Bedtime" to charity

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023
