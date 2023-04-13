Photo: boonchai wedmakawand via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

An investigation is underway for Pembrokeshire council member Andrew Edwards after audio leaked of what appears to be the politician making derogatory statements.

Those familiar with Edwards have alleged that it indeed is his voice on the recordings, although that information has not been authenticated, the BBC shared yesterday (April 12). In the tapes, a man is heard saying, “I think all white men should have a Black man as a slave or Black woman as a slave, you know? There’s nothing wrong with skin color, it’s just that they’re lower class than us white people, you know?” The recording lasts for only 16 seconds, and it is not yet clear what could have prompted the British lawmaker to make such racist comments.

When addressing the audio, Edwards stated, “I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me. This is why I have self-referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evaluation. It is now in the hands of legal experts and the Ombudsman. It would be unfair on the process for me to comment.” Pembrokeshire council members also released a comment but did not appear to condemn the rhetoric. “We are aware of an allegation being made and have referred the matter to the Ombudsman. It would be inappropriate to comment further,” they declared.

A Labour group called Edwards’ viewpoint “disgusting,” and a spokesperson representing the people of Pembrokeshire slammed the audio. “Racism has absolutely no place in our society, let alone in the views expressed by an elected member on Pembrokeshire County Council,” the rep declared. Social media has not been forgiving of the conversation either. “Should be an instant, gross misconduct, dismissal,” one tweet read. Another person wrote, “It’s said that this is Andrew Edwards, Tory councillor and MAGISTRATE,” before sharing the recording. They added, “We need a stronger word to describe the racist f**ks.”

Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Politics
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More