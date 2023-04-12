Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

As news continues to travel that United States prosecutors have decided not to file charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, social media is outraged. The announcement was made today (April 12), as authorities cited a lack of evidence as their reason for not moving forward.

In October 2022, the 25-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina resident took a trip to Cabo, Mexico with friends but never made it back home. The group reportedly informed Robinson’s parents that the young woman died from alcohol poisoning and left her lifeless body in their resort’s villa as they returned to America. Soon after, an autopsy report showed Robinson’s spinal cord had been snapped, and footage surfaced of her being savagely beaten by one of the individuals she vacationed with.

Department of Justice prosecutors told Robinson’s family today that they came to the decision after “careful deliberation.” They added, “As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed.” Social media was not having it. “Am I reading right? With all the video clips?” one user tweeted. Another asked if authorities watched “the video blindfolded or what? Missed the part where she was tossed into the nightstand and broke her neck on contact?”

Others directly correlated it to race. “Those animals really beat Shanquella Robinson to death in 4K and [received] no charges. As Malcolm X once said, ‘The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman.’ My God,” one person wrote. “This is SICK! Shanquella Robinson was brutally murdered [and] was recorded being attacked. Her autopsy showed serious injuries she couldn’t have done to herself. This is an outrage, [and] I’m heartbroken [and] infuriated [that] the U.S. government is denying JUSTICE to another murdered Black woman!”

