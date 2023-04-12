As news continues to travel that United States prosecutors have decided not to file charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, social media is outraged. The announcement was made today (April 12), as authorities cited a lack of evidence as their reason for not moving forward.

In October 2022, the 25-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina resident took a trip to Cabo, Mexico with friends but never made it back home. The group reportedly informed Robinson’s parents that the young woman died from alcohol poisoning and left her lifeless body in their resort’s villa as they returned to America. Soon after, an autopsy report showed Robinson’s spinal cord had been snapped, and footage surfaced of her being savagely beaten by one of the individuals she vacationed with.

Am I reading right? With all the video clips? — PRI (@PhilReind) April 12, 2023

Department of Justice prosecutors told Robinson’s family today that they came to the decision after “careful deliberation.” They added, “As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed.” Social media was not having it. “Am I reading right? With all the video clips?” one user tweeted. Another asked if authorities watched “the video blindfolded or what? Missed the part where she was tossed into the nightstand and broke her neck on contact?”

Others directly correlated it to race. “Those animals really beat Shanquella Robinson to death in 4K and [received] no charges. As Malcolm X once said, ‘The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman.’ My God,” one person wrote. “This is SICK! Shanquella Robinson was brutally murdered [and] was recorded being attacked. Her autopsy showed serious injuries she couldn’t have done to herself. This is an outrage, [and] I’m heartbroken [and] infuriated [that] the U.S. government is denying JUSTICE to another murdered Black woman!”

See what others are saying about the situation below.

This is SICK! #ShanquellaRobinson was brutally murdered & was recorded being attacked. Her autopsy showed serious injuries she couldn't have done to herself. This is an outrage & I'm heartbroken & infuriated the US Government is denying JUSTICE to another murdered Black woman! https://t.co/7si1W2JR9m — kelcie (@Kelcie_XOTWOD) April 12, 2023

Are you kidding me??! — Suzie Crabgrass💖 (@cee_af) April 12, 2023

watch the video blind folded or what ? missed the part where she was tossed into the nightstand and broke her neck on contact ? — Tea (@TeaSupreme) April 12, 2023

If she was white it’d be a different sorry. She deserves so much better. — SassyCactus14 🌵 (@stewart_nell) April 12, 2023

Those animals really beat Shanquella Robinson to death in 4K and no charges. As Malcolm X once said, the most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. My God. — TatayanaYomary (@TheTatyYomary) April 12, 2023

Her family will be in my prayers this is horrible 💔🥺 — carmen🇭🇹 🇨🇻 (@yemaja_) April 12, 2023

There is video evidence pic.twitter.com/nOCXZPamqQ — Geoff Abbott (@VisionaryDigMar) April 12, 2023

WHAT 😨 That is unbelievable. I think there is more than enough evidence — Nina Popina🍒 (@NinasView_) April 12, 2023

Nothing new under the sun. Black and brown folk have always had to fight for their own justice. We will continue to carve a path for ourselves to receive proper justice. Very unfortunate, but it is what it is. #nojusticenopeace — TheRealTobyNicole.xdc (@Iamtobynicole) April 12, 2023

Her “friends” will regret they ever did this to her. Justice will come one way or another. — ladidai 📣 follow @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) April 12, 2023

Everybody that was in that room now has a target on their backs — SKKyWalker (@RuthlessCwalk) April 12, 2023