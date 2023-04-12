Photo: boonchai wedmakawand via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

It is a sad day for supporters following the death of Shanquella Robinson. Today (April 12), it was announced that United States prosecutors will not file charges. As previously reported by REVOLT, in late October 2022, the 25-year-old passed away after traveling to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends.

Initially, associates from the vacation reportedly told Robinson’s parents that she died from alcohol poisoning. Shortly after their return, a video surfaced on social media showing a brutal fight between the Charlotte, North Carolina resident and one of the individuals who accompanied her. An autopsy report later revealed the young woman’s neck and back were broken. Mexican authorities eventually classified the incident as femicide (a form of gender-based violence), and an arrest warrant was issued.

Department of Justice prosecutors held a meeting with Robinson’s family and informed them that after “careful deliberation,” there was not enough substantial evidence to bring charges, The New York Post said today. “As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed,” they continued, despite video of Robinson being violently pummeled to the ground in Mexico and suffering severe spinal and neck injuries.

“Based on the results of the autopsy, and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution,” they added. In November 2022, a local prosecutor for the Mexican state of Baja California Sur said, “This case is fully clarified. We even have a court order. There is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of hers who is the direct aggressor.” No suspects have ever been taken into custody regarding her death.

