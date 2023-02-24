Photo: Michael Kovac / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Yesterday (Feb. 23), on an episode of “Hot Ones,” host Sean Evans asked LL Cool J about the meaning of his 1993 single “Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings,” and his response was one to be remembered.  

On the First We Feast show, Evans asks his celebrity guests questions while they attempt to complete rounds of chicken wings coated in spicy hot sauce. In a clip of LL Cool J’s interview, the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist appeared to be scarfing down a bowl of ice cream as he responded.

“I don’t know,” the 55-year-old lyricist told Evans. “I was high when I wrote it.” LL Cool J and the host burst into laughter before he attempted to further divulged about making the 1993 song. “You know what I mean?” the New York native continued. “I know what you mean,” Evans responded as LL Cool J gathered himself.

“You know? I have no idea, bruh,” LL Cool J added. “I don’t know man. I was high as a muthaf**ka man. That s**t is just what it is, man. I was on the phone with some girl. She said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m just sitting here thinking about pink cookies in a plastic bag getting crushed by buildings.’ She said ‘What?’ I said, ‘You know what.. that’s a song, I’ll call you back.'”

He then revealed he got with producer Marley Marl, and the two went downstairs and made the record. In 2019, LL Cool J took to Twitter to explain the meaning of some of the lyrics from his songs, including “Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings,” featured on the rapper’s 14 Shots to the Dome album.

He revealed that “Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag” is when a women’s lady part is turned inside out to resemble “pink cookies.” LL Cool J then divulged that the second part of his single’s title, “Getting Crushed By Buildings,” is when you are “standing/carrying your sex partner before tossing them on the bed at the height of the “o.”

Watch the full interview with LL Cool J below:

