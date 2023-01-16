Don’t call it a comeback, but LL Cool J is planning to drop a new album this year. The hip hop pioneer took to Twitter for the announcement on Saturday (Jan. 14).

“I’m competing with myself on this new album,” he wrote. “Wait ’til you hear this MF. This year, B. It’s coming,” the legend continued. LL, whose last album Authentic came 10 years ago, arrived on the music scene with Def Jam and Columbia Records in the mid-’80s. His first project Radio was released in 1985 and featured 13 tracks, including three iconic singles, “I Can’t Live Without My Radio,” “Rock The Bells” and “You’ll Rock.”

He then dropped Bigger & Deffer in 1987, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart. Three years later, he released Mama Said Knock You Out, which peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and spent 76 weeks on the charts.

I’m competing with myself on this new album. Wait til you hear this MF. 🎶 This year B. It’s coming. — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 14, 2023

The Queens native’s music career has been quite historic. Of his 13 studio albums, the first 10 went Platinum, making him the first rapper to do so. He also became a two-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, as well as an actor, author, entrepreneur and philanthropist. In 2017, the emcee even received a Kennedy Center Honor, and four years later, was inducted into the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Along with dropping albums, LL has proved to be an outstanding actor. The entertainer, whose real name is James Todd Smith, landed blockbuster roles in films such as Charlie’s Angels, Deep Blue Sea, Any Given Sunday, Last Holiday and Halloween: H2O. He’s also graced the small screen on shows like his former hit series “In The House” and the crime-fighting drama “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Speaking of acting, the rap legend recently asked if he should do a movie based on his life. On Jan. 12, he tweeted, “Should I do a biopic?” Many fans responded, “Yes,” and one actor revealed he would love to star in the role if the chance presented itself. REVOLT reported on Jan. 14 that Mack Wilds was interested in playing the “Luv U Better” hitmaker in an autobiography film.