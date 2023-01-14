Mack Wilds wants first dibs on the chance to portray LL Cool J in a biopic. The veteran emcee sparked conversations about bringing his life story to the big screen when he tweeted, “Should I do a biopic?” on Thursday (Jan. 12).

Wilds wasted no time throwing his name into the hat for consideration if the project ever comes to fruition. He responded to LL with, “I mean… what are we talking about?” He doubled down on his interest when he spoke with HipHopDx. “Hell yes! I’d love to play LL,” Wilds, 33, told the outlet.

As it turns out, the multifaceted talent has been patiently waiting for the Queens rapper to bring his story to the masses. “I’ve been trying to figure out if he’d do a biopic for years,” added Wilds. His respect for the G.O.A.T. lyricist goes back to his childhood years. “LL was my very first concert. He did a free concert at Wingate Park in Brooklyn,” recalled Wilds. He continued, “My dad took me ’cause he saw I really connected to his music. He was my first understanding of stage presence.”

As most are aware, the “90210” star’s résumé boasts acting gigs but also a foray into music. His debut album, New York: A Love Story, was released in 2013 and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album. His most recent musical offering was 2017’s AfterHours. And he is not just an actor playing with music, Wilds’ work has featured heavy-hitters in the industry, such as Method Man, Raekwon and Wale, and has been laced with production from iconic producers like Teddy Riley and Scott Storch.

As far as his fans are concerned, he checks the necessary boxes to land the role of LL. “Been saying this. You play him from the ’90s: Marriage, on-set fights, ‘Mr. Smith,’ ‘In the House’ era, [and] age you through the present,” responded one person who fully supports the idea. “Personally, I think you were born to play this role. IMO,” wrote another person. A third fan suggested it is time “The Wire” actor starts preparing because the role is already his. Their comment read, “I mean this does make sense. Start bulking up, kid! Lol.”

It is still too early to determine if the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is serious about doing the biopic, but like Wilds, he too has garnered support from fans.

