LL Cool J wants to know if he should do a movie based on his life. On Thursday (Jan. 12), the legendary hip hop artist went to Twitter to ask his followers if he should do an autobiographical film.

The rapper simply tweeted, “Should I do a biopic?” Based on the responses, fans are overdue for a movie about the “Mama Said Knock You Out” lyricist.

The Queens MC’s career kicked off in the early ’80s and he soon became a two-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, as well as an actor, author, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The hip hop pioneer was also first rapper to have 10 albums go Platinum consecutively. In 2017, the legend even received a Kennedy Center Honor, and four years later, he was inducted into the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Should I do a bio pic? pic.twitter.com/6Z1cdpnOSE — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 12, 2023

In addition to music, LL, whose real name is James Todd Smith, also has a stellar acting career. He’s landed blockbuster roles in films such as Charlie’s Angels, Deep Blue Sea, Any Given Sunday, Last Holiday, and Halloween: H2O. He’s also graced the small screen on shows like his former hit series “In The House” and the crime fighting drama show “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Tons of entertainers have made movies based on their lives and LL is the next one considering. If he needs more convincing, one Twitter user thoroughly articulated why he deserves a biopic.

“You’re probably the only rapper to have hit records in the ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s, starred in hit movies and had your own hit TV show… So yea, you’re a hip hop mogul legend and icon so of course! I rather you talk through it though because you had me rolling telling them stories,” wrote user heirhill. Peep that tweet below.