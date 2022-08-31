Joey Bada$$ is on the up and up this summer after his third studio album, 2000, was released on July 22. The 14-track album features appearances from Chris Brown, Westside Gunn, Capella Grey, JID, Larry June, and Diddy. The Brooklyn native promoted the project with a 20-date tour in July, which he called “The 1999-2000 Tour,” with Grey featured as the opening act.

The 27-year-old rapper and actor continues to keep his plate full and face on the scene, as in addition to the new album, he can be seen in the second season of “Raising Kanan,” which airs on STARZ every Sunday.

In this exclusive interview, REVOLT chats with Joey Bada$$ about the series and who he would like to play in a hip hop biopic. Read up!

Your “Raising Kanan” character Unique got locked up last season but still managed to hold on to some of his power. How large of a role will Unique play in season two? Will he be able to recover his territory, which is now under the control of Raq?

This season, Unique got something to prove. I was met with an untimely demise at the end of last season, so he’s trying to overcome these obstacles and get his hands back in the range of power and is willing to do anything to get back on top.

50 Cent gave you an opportunity to get more into acting with this role. How has your relationship with the legendary rapper grown since working on “Raising Kanan,” and has the role opened up any other acting opportunities we can expect to see you in this year?

My relationship with 50 Cent has grown to where I can reach out to him now and gain knowledge or opinions from him. I remember the day I first met him on set and he told me how much I surprised him. I saw that moment as the start of a great relationship. As far as what’s next after “Raising Kanan,” this show has opened up many doors for me already. Acting has been something that’s been a part of my career for years now and I foresee myself continuing to keep up with it. I look forward to what the future has for me — but for right now, I’m focused on really telling Unique’s story.

Over the summer, you mentioned that you, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar are the best MCs … “the holy trinity.” Is there an MC in today’s era of rising hip hop artists that you think is well on their way to reaching the same status?

Absolutely, I would have to say my brother JID — he’s proven to be a standout of this generation he’s a part of in such a short amount of time, and he’s showing the world he’ll be around for a long time.

Name a hip hop icon you’d most like to play in a biopic and tell us why.

A hip hop icon that I would love to play in a biopic would have to be Big L. I’ve heard many people in my career tell me how I favor him look-wise. Personally, he’s one of my favorite rappers to come out of the golden age — his story isn’t known well enough, so I would love to bring his story to light and worldwide.