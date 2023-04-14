Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

It only took a few hours, but Nicki Minaj has Twitter and the Barbz catching their breaths after making major announcements.

Last night (April 13), the New York lyricist revealed she was hopping on her “Queen Radio” show. Fans stood by for hours until the show went live. But Minaj made sure the wait was worth it.

During the live broadcast, the first major announcement came as the “Moment 4 Life” artist unveiled a special guest, Ice Spice. In a previous report, Minaj crowned the 23-year-old “the people’s princess.” At the time, her fan base began suspecting the Bronx rapper could be the next signee of Minaj’s new record label.

Some clues included the Trinidadian-born artist following Ice’s manager online and liking posts by the “Munch” hitmaker.

And the fans were right. Minaj hit listeners with a one-two punch on “Queen Radio” when she revealed her label’s name and a new partnership in the same breath.

“Heavy On It is the label, and I’m proud to announce my partnership with the one and only Ice Spice,” Minaj shared.

But that wasn’t the end of the surprise news. Minaj and Ice also unveiled their first project under the deal — the “Princess Diana” remix.

Fans went wild as many of them quickly went on streaming platforms to listen to the hot new track. The remix debuted as No. 2 on iTunes after being released less than an hour before. Shortly after, it rose to grab the No. 1 spot.

Now, fans wait for the remix’s accompanying music video, but that won’t take too long. Minaj kept the announcement jabs coming when she shared that the song’s visuals would drop today (April 14) at 9 a.m. PST.

Check out how the Barbz and Twitter responded to Minaj’s latest news below:

