Ice Spice just dropped her debut EP Like..? and one of her songs caught the attention of Chance the Rapper. On her track, “In Ha Mood,” the New York star said, “He a rapper, but don’t got a chance.”

Well, Chance wanted to know if he was being dissed by Spice’s bars. On Saturday (Jan. 28), he went on his Instagram Story and question Ice Spice’s lyrics. He asked, “Is this a diss or a shoutout?”

The comment got back to the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” artist and she confirmed that those lyrics were just bars and had nothing to with him. She replied to him, “never” with the crying emoji. Chance, then, responded by saying, “Just double checking lol.”

Ice Spice clears up Chance The Rapper’s concern with her possibly dissing him in her track “In Ha Mood” in a reference line 🗣️😂 pic.twitter.com/IvXCXSXeu3 — The Chicago Wave (@TheChicagoWave) January 29, 2023

Ice Spice dropped her new video “In Ha Mood” after she dropped her first EP Like..?, which came earlier this month. The effort is a six-track project that features her hit singles like “Bikini Bottom,” “Gangsta Boo,” and her viral single “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

Following the release of her project, the 23-year-old is now gearing up to drop her highly anticipated debut album, which is expected to arrive soon.

“Most likely this year, since I’m going to have 10 songs, something like that or whatever,” she told Ebro Darden during an interview earlier this week on his Hot 97 NY radio show. “[It’s] definitely going to be different vibes in there, for sure. I don’t want to talk too much on it because you feel me? But got to keep the secret sauce a secret.”

Although Spice is still a rising artist, she’s confirmed that she’s been in her bag despite being a rookie emcee. As REVOLT previously reported, she revealed she made over a $1 million off her breakout single “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

“I got 2 milli for using a mic b**ch,” said the Bronx rapper in a comment shared under her music video for “Bikini Bottom” on Oct. 28.