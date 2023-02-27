Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Love Records landed its first No. 1 on the iTunes R&B Albums chart with the release of Grammy-nominated songwriter Jozzy’s EP, Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas.

The 10-track project was released last Friday (Feb. 24) and it features Stevie J in the last track titled “Spit Game Outro.” Diddy, of course, did the production. “This project is about sharing the true emotions women feel navigating relationships while giving men honest game at the same time,” Jozzy said in a press release. “I understand both sides of the spectrum because I have both masculine and feminine energy which is why I believe the world will relate to the entire body of work.”

The talent is best known for co-writing Billy Ray Cyrus’ verse on the remix to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which has been certified platinum 17 times. More of her songwriting credits include Internet Money’s “Lemonade” featuring Don Toliver, Gunna and Nav; DaniLeigh’s “Lil Bebe,” Metro Boomin and 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now” and many more. Jozzy recently received two Grammy nominations for her work on Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE and Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous.

The rising star was first introduced to the world during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in May 2022 by Diddy, who is one of her mentors. He announced her as his first artist under Love Records before they shared the stage together.

“Jozzy is a very special and dynamic talent that only comes around once in a generation, so I’m excited to see how her music sets a new standard for R&B,” Diddy added in the release. “Her skills as a writer and performer, matched with her style and energy has the potential to make her one of the greats and I’m proud to play a part in shaping the next chapter of her career.”