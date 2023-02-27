Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Staff via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.27.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Love Records landed its first No. 1 on the iTunes R&B Albums chart with the release of Grammy-nominated songwriter Jozzy’s EP, Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas.

The 10-track project was released last Friday (Feb. 24) and it features Stevie J in the last track titled “Spit Game Outro.” Diddy, of course, did the production. “This project is about sharing the true emotions women feel navigating relationships while giving men honest game at the same time, Jozzy said in a press release. “I understand both sides of the spectrum because I have both masculine and feminine energy which is why I believe the world will  relate to the entire body of work.”

The talent is best known for co-writing Billy Ray Cyrus’ verse on the remix to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which has been certified platinum 17 times. More of her songwriting credits include Internet Money’s “Lemonade” featuring Don Toliver, Gunna and Nav; DaniLeigh’s “Lil Bebe,” Metro Boomin and 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now” and many more. Jozzy recently received two Grammy nominations for her work on Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE and Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous.

The rising star was first introduced to the world during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in May 2022 by Diddy, who is one of her mentors. He announced her as his first artist under Love Records before they shared the stage together.

Jozzy is a very special and dynamic talent that only comes around once in a generation, so I’m excited to see how her music sets a new standard for R&B,” Diddy added in the release. “Her skills as a writer and performer, matched with her style and energy has the potential to make her one of the greats and I’m proud to play a part in shaping the next chapter of her career.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jozzy proves R&B is alive and well on Love Records debut, 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.27.2023

Jozzy presents new 'Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Jozzy heads to Paris in new "Alone" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Diddy pens message to R&B fans worldwide: "I'm back to doing what I love"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs announces highly anticipated EP from Love Records' first artist Jozzy

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Diddy to headline the iconic Roots Picnic this summer in Philadelphia

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs announces the rebranding of Combs Enterprises to Combs Global

By Isha Thorpe
  /  02.14.2023

Top 5 Super Bowl ads of 2023 ranked: Diddy For Uber One, Cardi B and Offset & more

By Payton Wilson
  /  02.13.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Love Records' Jozzy toasts to life at private LA Safe Spot event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Diddy says Mary J. Blige is one of the greatest storytellers in R&B history

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.25.2023

9 artists we hope will deliver an album in 2023

By Jon Powell
  /  01.13.2023

Studio Sessions | Armen Keleshian photographed Diddy and Dr. Dre as they made history

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  01.05.2023

Quavo, Diddy and more celebs ring in the new year together

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.01.2023

Studio Sessions | Roark Bailey helped Babyface and Diddy make records we'll hear soon enough

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  12.29.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Jozzy
Love Records
Sean "Diddy" Combs

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jozzy proves R&B is alive and well on Love Records debut, 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.27.2023

Jozzy presents new 'Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Jozzy heads to Paris in new "Alone" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Diddy pens message to R&B fans worldwide: "I'm back to doing what I love"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs announces highly anticipated EP from Love Records' first artist Jozzy

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Diddy to headline the iconic Roots Picnic this summer in Philadelphia

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs announces the rebranding of Combs Enterprises to Combs Global

By Isha Thorpe
  /  02.14.2023

Top 5 Super Bowl ads of 2023 ranked: Diddy For Uber One, Cardi B and Offset & more

By Payton Wilson
  /  02.13.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Love Records' Jozzy toasts to life at private LA Safe Spot event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Diddy says Mary J. Blige is one of the greatest storytellers in R&B history

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.25.2023

9 artists we hope will deliver an album in 2023

By Jon Powell
  /  01.13.2023

Studio Sessions | Armen Keleshian photographed Diddy and Dr. Dre as they made history

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  01.05.2023

Quavo, Diddy and more celebs ring in the new year together

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.01.2023

Studio Sessions | Roark Bailey helped Babyface and Diddy make records we'll hear soon enough

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  12.29.2022
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More