What’s up, everybody? It’s ya boy Legendary Lade here with another week of “Kickin’ Facts” and the second write-up in my High Fashion Summer Series! For this series, I’m highlighting some of my favorite offerings from fashion’s hottest brands. So, keep an open eye and mind because y’all might see some things you haven’t seen before! Cue the latest sneaker from French fashion house Balmain, titled the “Unicorn.”

Balmain — whose Creative Director Olivier Rousteing made history when, at 24, he became the French brand’s youngest and only Black creative director ever — has always been known for its distinct silhouettes and attention to detail. Their footwear division has followed suit, and under Head of Footwear Design Safa Sahin, the Unicorns were born. The Unicorns are a perfect example of maximizing the design process and creating new shapes with the future in mind. With its unique soles designed for maximum cushioning and suspension, plus its graphic cut-outs, you’re bound to turn heads.

Balmain also designed the Unicorns with musicality and a distinctive military vibe in mind. They are also aesthetically designed to look fast, drawing shape inspiration from a speed boat and if you ask me, they look like a double-decker yacht in their own way. Other details include white laces on top and the Balmain motif, which is a lion’s head snap button, at the vamp.

After trying these on, I can confirm that they are very sturdy and quite comfortable after you get used to the weight. And for all the Short Kings out there, they add three inches to your frame lol.

What are your honest thoughts on these? How would you style them? The Balmain “Unicorn” low top sneakers are available in four colorways at Balmain.com for $1,195. A special edition all-black pair with Kith is also available.