What’s up, everybody? It’s time for your weekly dose of “Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade.” This week, I’m kicking off my High Fashion Summer Series. Over the next three months, I’ll be highlighting some of my favorite high fashion sneakers in addition to other reviews. Expect some cool shapes and interesting details. First up are the “SMITH” sneakers by Saint Laurent.

The SMITH silhouette first debuted in March as a part of Saint Laurent’s S/S 2022 collection and immediately caught my eye because of the details and retro basketball look. Made in Italy, the white high-top sneakers feature a full upper made of grained leather with cracked and perforated leather details throughout. The most distinctive and noticeable detail however is the bandana it wears on the right foot, wrapping around the collar and covering most of the medial side, even extending past the outsole. The black and white striped bandana with netted, fringe details adds a flair that makes the SMITH immediately festival-ready. Think Coachella or any other summer festival.

Additional details include white laces that are intertwined with contrasting black laces tying around the sneaker. You can see this detail clearly on the left foot, which also features a bandana tied exclusively around the collar of the sneaker horizontally. Another noticeable contrast is the slightly yellowed midsole that holds the considerable weighty sneaker in place. However, this isn’t one of those lightweight, easy-on-the-foot, slip-on sneakers. It’ll take some time to get the scarves draped to your liking as well as to unlace them. Saint Laurent logos on the tongue, heel and outsole complete this intricately created sneaker by the storied French brand.

What are your thoughts on these sneakers? How would you wear them?