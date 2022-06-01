What’s up, everybody? Welcome back to “Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade”! We’re officially halfway through the year and we’ve seen a lot of sneaker releases so far. Just in time to turn up the summer heat is The Whitaker Group’s A Ma Maniére, who teamed up with Air Jordan for the third time on a pair of Jordan 2s dubbed “Airness.” If you haven’t noticed, A Ma Maniére and Jordan are two for two with back-to-back smash collabs — so let’s see how these fare up.

I’ll start with the high-top Air Jordan 2 silhouette that has divided the sneaker community for years — either you love them or hate them. Aesthetically, the base of this pair is centered around high-quality cracked textures. You have the cracked leather suede upper, perforated toe box, and cracked painted suede overlays around the toe, eyelets, collar and heel. In addition to the cracked textures, the most distinctive part of this sneaker is the scale-like pattern around the midsole. It adds the luxurious touch and intentionality that A Ma Maniére has become known for. Finishing details include black quilted inner-lining and “MANIÉRE” branding at the pull tab in a wine-like shade with matching spinal cords.

But, if you thought this was just another cash grab sneaker drop, think again. The story of “Airness” exemplifies the intricate depths of being Black in America across all socioeconomic classes and highlights the beauty in the struggle. The rose and its symbolism was also an integral element to this union — how it can grow in adverse environments like the concrete while still connecting to people in high places and even royalty.

Even without a swoosh in sight, the “Airness” holds up quite nicely to its predecessors. Having tackled Air Jordan 1, 2 and 3, one can only wonder what number is next for A Ma Maniére and Jordan? Time will tell.

What are your thoughts on these?

The A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 2 “Airness” releases June 1 at select retailers with an accompanying apparel collection for $225.00.

Photo Credit: @ _finalperspectives