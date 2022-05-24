By Regina Cho
  /  05.24.2022

Back in March, the Dreamville camp — J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Bas, EARTHGANG, Cozz, Lute, and Omen — connected with the legendary DJ Drama for D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. That project featured both unheard tracks and previously released cuts like J.I.D’s “Ambassel,” a standout effort from the Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack.

Just yesterday (May 24), fans received a brand new offering from D-Day thanks to Lute, who dropped off the official visual for his solo track “Like Wine.” The freshly released clip is directed by 12vy and sees Lute setting a smooth vibe to enjoy along with his introspective lyrics:

I got a flow like wine half the time I’m out of time, but I still get what’s mine/ God be easy on my soul, I know karma ain’t blind, they told me just to make it out the four, I was better off lyin’/ Now I’m like ‘Fuck this shit I post, it look better offline,’ pulled up in a old school with some spokes and some tire shine

Nah, n***a, I don’t smoke, this shit straight sober, high rollеr like twenty-four down Tyvola/ You got the world on your shouldеrs, now watch me blow like I told ya’ (Talk your shit)/ Shit, so fuck who ain’t believin’ me, can never say I’m wack, ’cause you rap n***as never seein’ me

A few months ago, Lute officially unveiled his Gold Mouf debut project, 13-track body of work that boasts appearances from names like labelmates J.I.D, Cozz, and Ari Lennox, in addition to Saba, Westside Boogie, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy the tracks live at Dreamvillefest a few weeks ago along with music videos like “Eye to Eye.”

Be sure to press play on the music video for “Like Wine” by Lute down below.

