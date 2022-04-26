A few months ago, Dreamville’s very own Lute officially unveiled is Gold Mouf debut project, 13-track body of work that boasts appearances from names like labelmates J.I.D, Cozz, and Ari Lennox, in addition to Saba, Westside Boogie, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy the tracks live at Dreamvillefest this past month, but now, Lute has officially returned to present another visual from the project. Directed by Gabe Hostetler and Khairi Christopher, the instrospective new clip for “Eye to Eye” featuring Cozz sees the two artists letting some thoughts out in a therapy session:

I hate on no more ’bout who lookin’ down on me, who proud of me? That reassurance would be nice to know I’m killin’ things/ Been goin’ through the motions, ’cause lately I ain’t been feelin’ things, been to myself more, the music always healin’ things/ I watch close friends react to me in situations and n***as act like they ain’t got the patience, whack

Most recently, Lute appeared alongside his home team on D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape featuring the entire Dreamville roster, hosted by the legendary DJ Drama. Lute dished out some bars on tracks like “Like Wine.”

Cozz unleashed his Fortunate EP a few months ago, which boasts seven tracks and a sole feature from YG. Leading up to the release, Cozz prepped fans with singles like the title track and “Addicted.” Cozz’s last official full-length body of work was 2018’s Effected, and before that was Cozz & Effect. In the meantime, he could be heard dishing out show-stopping verses on the infamous Revenge of the Dreamers compilations. On that set, he handles “LamboTruck” with Reason and Childish Major, as well as “1993” with J. Cole, JID, EarthGang, Buddy, and Smino, and more.

Be sure to press play on “Eye to Eye” by Lute and Cozz down below.