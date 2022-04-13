At the end of last month, the entire Dreamville camp — Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Bas, EARTHGANG, Cozz, Lute, and Omen — connected with the legendary DJ Drama for D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. To keep the momentum going, respected LA native Cozz dropped off the official music video for his stand-out “Big Trouble (Freestyle)” from the mixtape this week. On the song, Cozz unloads a series of reference-filled bars alluding to many things day one fans will appreciate as he glides over the infamous “Who Shot Ya?” instrumental by The Notorious B.I.G.:

Shoutout my sister, she be my clone, shoutout to REASON, yeah, we still releasing them songs/ Shoutout K-Dot for reasons we’ll only know let’s just say, if I was a clout chaser, I would be on/ Shoutout Zendaya for saying she love the song, that’s all I’ma say about it, now please just leave it alone

I’m a Spider-Man fan, but man, fuck the web it gave voices to losers who never get out of bed/ How dare you niggas give your disrespectful, half-witted opinions? In real life, I’ll probably scare you n***as/ I’m the flair you n***as been itching to get

Cozz unleashed his Fortunate EP a few months ago, which boasts seven tracks and a sole feature from YG. Leading up to the release, Cozz prepped fans with singles like the title track and “Addicted.” Cozz’s last official full-length body of work was 2018’s Effected, and before that was Cozz & Effect. In the meantime, he could be heard dishing out show-stopping verses on the infamous Revenge of the Dreamers compilations. On that set, he handles “LamboTruck” with Reason and Childish Major, as well as “1993” with J. Cole, JID, EarthGang, Buddy, and Smino, and more.

Be sure to press play on Cozz’s brand new music video for “Big Trouble (Freestyle)” down below.