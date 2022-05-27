In a new landmark moment for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) athletic programs, Howard University has inked a deal with the Jordan Brand for its Bison athletic department, Boardroom reports.

The brand that has been built by the legendary Michael Jordan has been a cultural staple for years and this deal won’t be the first time that the company has teamed up with an HBCU to flaunt its gear. When Nike first began to land collegiate sponsorship deals back in 1997, the iconic Jumpman brand signed with North Carolina A&T, making it the first HBCU as one of the original three “Jordan schools.”

Currently, the school is under a deal with Under Armour that is set to expire toward the end of the summer. In the wake of the exciting deal, another partnership that the Bison golf team has with Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry will not be affected.

The Curry Brand currently equips golf athletes with resources, equipment, apparel, shoes and other gear.

Howard will join other Jordan Brand collegiate athletic departments which include the sports mogul’s alma mater, the University of North Carolina Tarheels.

Other departments engaged with the brand are made up of the UCLA Bruins, Michigan Wolverines, Georgetown Hoyas, Marquette Golden Eagles, San Diego State Aztecs, Houston Cougars, Oklahoma Sooners, and the Florida Gators. Atlanta’s Morehouse College currently suits up in Jordan Brand basketball uniforms during games.

It looks like the custom pair of Howard University Air Jordan IV’s that were gifted to Anthony Anderson following his graduation earlier this month was a teaser to the forthcoming collaboration between the HBCU and the Jordan Brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson)

Along with the Jordan Brand, LeBron James’ Nike brand has been committed to supporting HBCUs. Just last year they announced a new deal with Florida A&M.

Per inside sources, fellow NBA player Chris Paul III played a role in encouraging Jordan representatives to tap in further with HBCUs. Over the past three seasons CP3 has rocked exclusive editions of his signature Jordan CP3.12 sneakers both on and off the court.