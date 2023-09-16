Anticipation and speculation about For All The Dogs are becoming blurry for fans and, apparently, Drake. The rapper previously stated that his eighth studio album would be released on Sept. 22, but now it seems as though those plans have changed.

On Saturday (Sept. 16), Drake posted an update about the project in his Instagram Story. “Okay, my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show. I owe you all these memories we are building, and anywhere we have missed to date, we will be spinning back for sure,” he told fans. The kicker came at the end of the post, where he wrote, “For All The Dogs Oct. 6. It’s only right.”

Excitement for the upcoming album began building in June when it was first announced. Currently on his “It’s All A Blur Tour,” Drake has been teasing fans with morsels of details about the LP at his concert. The multi-city trek wraps up sometime in October. The last known show date is Oct. 9 in Columbus, Ohio, though dates for shows in Denver and New Orleans are still being worked into the schedule. Thus far, his supporters know that the album artwork was designed by his 5-year-old son Adonis, and he has a track featuring Nicki Minaj and another with SZA. The latter record, “Slime You Out,” was released on Friday (Sept. 15) as the project’s debut single.

When discussing the forthcoming body of work on “A Safe Place Podcast,” Lil Yachty heaped praise upon his friend’s lyrical efforts. “I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album,” he said. The “Strike (Holster)” rapper noted that For All The Dogs may have the most performance-like energy of any project in Drake’s discography. “Some of the verses, I’m just like, ‘Bruh, what’s wrong with you?’ People gonna have a lot to say about some of his topics on this album. And I don’t think he does it on purpose. I will say he deals with some controversial things.”

Only time will tell if For All The Dogs will come on Oct. 6, but at least fans know it will be well worth the wait.