As previously reported by REVOLT, Drake has been having quite a time during his “It’s All A Blur Tour,” specifically in regard to fans’ bras being thrown on stage. Those particular gifts alone have created a slew of oft-hilarious moments, including one that involved admitted jealousy from 50 Cent.

“Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? S**t just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here,” said the G-Unit head honcho, who is currently wowing crowds on “The Final Lap Tour.” “I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! Bras every night. I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.”