There’s just one week left until the highly anticipated REVOLT WORLD goes down at Pangaea Studios in Atlanta, Georgia from Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 24.
Yung Miami, Jeezy, Don Toliver, Lauren London, Uncle Waffles, Mr. Eazi’s ChopLife SoundSystem, Moneybagg Yo, Juvenile, G Herbo, Omarion, Tee Grizzley, Jemele Hill, Amber Grimes, Saucy Santana, King Combs, Queen Naija, Young M.A, Flau’jae Johnson, Maiya The Don, and more are tapped for the event that will consist of musical performances, brand activations, masterclasses, keynotes, panel discussions, and live tapings of REVOLT’s hit series.
In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday this year, nonprofit organization We Are Hip Hop will represent the theme and pay homage to the global impact of the trailblazing genre. According to a press release, it will “serve as a unifying declaration that personifies REVOLT’s position as a cultural authority and leading multimedia network.”
As you know, Atlanta is home to many hip hop greats, making it the perfect place to host the three-day experience. While speaking to REVOLT, Lil Baby offered his appreciation to Sean “Diddy” Combs bringing the festivities to his hometown. “It definitely means a lot because REVOLT WORLD is actually in the neighborhood I grew up in. I’m definitely proud, and I support anyone who is doing good and uplifting my community,” the 28-year-old said.
The “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED” rapper is known for giving back and showing up for his neighborhood. As previously reported, Lil Baby delivered a speech to the youth at the funeral of a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed outside Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta. “What I do wanna say to the youth and the younger generation, and I’m saying as a ‘we’ ‘cause I’m with y’all — we gotta change,” he urged. The respected philanthropist also recently teamed up with some of the hottest names in the industry for Global Volunteer Day and visited Harlem’s Frederick Douglass Academy to kick it with students in the process. The festivities were all caught on camera for his “Merch Madness” video.
If you haven’t already, cop your REVOLT WORLD tickets here.
