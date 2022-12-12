This past Saturday (Dec. 10), Billboard unveiled a recent sit-down with Diddy and King Combs, where the two opened up about the Bad Boy legacy, the late Kim Porter, and more. At one point, longtime journalist Datwon Thomas asked the billionaire mogul about how it felt to see his son grow up to become a successful music artist:

“I’m overwhelmed with joy ’cause I’m looking at him, and I’m staring at him, and I’m just remembering when he was on tour with me when he was like 3 years old. For his birthday, he just wanted to be with his daddy on tour… So to see him chase his dream and to see all of the obstacles that he had to overcome without my help. And then him doing it, you know, it’s just really mind-blowing. His mother has to be just so proud of him, you know what I’m saying, and I’m just so proud of him.”

He continued: “I’ve been extra hard on him and really just telling him the truth that, ‘Yo, you’re my son and you have to deal with these things.’ I never picked a beat for him. I never did anything, I never set up a meeting for him. Then now to see him do it himself [and] we’re out here doing it together, I didn’t imagine that.”

Last month, Diddy and King Combs made huge waves by landing at the top of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with their latest singles. For the former, it was by way of the Bryson Tiller-assisted “Gotta Move On,” the first big drop from the newly minted Love Records imprint. Meanwhile, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs’ collaborative effort with Kodak Black, became the first chart-topper of his career.

Check out the duo’s Billboard feature below. Hopefully, we’ll be receiving new albums from both in 2023.