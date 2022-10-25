After making Billboard history with his latest project, Lil Baby has been dubbed the best artist of our generation.

The Atlanta rapper’s 4PF music label officially laced him with the title in an Instagram post on Monday (Oct. 24) after it was confirmed that Lil Baby simultaneously charted 25 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. Twenty-three tracks from It’s Only Me were featured in the roundup. The latest feat makes him the youngest artist to achieve this and the third overall.

It seems like 2022 has been full of wins for the “Bigger Picture” lyricist who also recently debuted his documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, during this year’s Tribeca Festival. As previously reported by REVOLT, the latest album is the third No. 1 project for the “Drip Too Hard” emcee. His other work included in this achievement features his 2020 project, My Turn, and his 2021 collab tape with Lil Durk, The Voice of the Heroes. It’s Only Me is also the third largest hip hop debut of the year coming right behind Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and Future’s I Never Liked You.

Check out 4PF’s new title for Lil Baby below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 4PF (@4pf.music)

During a recent appearance on “The Experience Podcast,” Lil Baby revealed the emotional toll that has come with his rise to fame. “I had a lot of s**t I was going through. Getting adjusted to this s**t, changing, having to stop being around people I’m used to being around, doing s**t I used to be doing,” he recalled. “Adapting to my new environment put me in a dark spot for a minute.”

Furthermore, he opened up about how entering a new chapter was a huge challenge for him. “Really starting everything over, all the way down to your thoughts. That shit can kinda f**k with you,” Lil Baby continued. “Now you really gotta tell yourself, ‘You can’t think like that no more.’ That s**t can be a little depressing.”