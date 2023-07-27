REVOLT WORLD, which expands on the annual REVOLT Summit, is coming to Atlanta, Georgia from Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 24 at Pangaea Studios with live entertainment, brand activations, masterclasses, and panel discussions from cultural leaders who play a role in empowering the Black community.

In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday this year, nonprofit organization We Are Hip Hop will represent the theme and pay homage to the global impact of the genre. It will “serve as a unifying declaration that personifies REVOLT’s position as a cultural authority and leading multimedia network,” according to a press release. Speaking of celebrations, the event, presented by Walmart, will mark a historic milestone for REVOLT as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

“We are excited to introduce this first-of-its-kind event in REVOLT WORLD that reimagines and builds on the success of our annual summit to deliver an immersive experience that showcases the expansive impact of REVOLT and the global influence of hip hop across every category of contemporary culture,” REVOLT’s CEO Detavio Samuels said in a statement. “As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of REVOLT and 50 years of hip hop, REVOLT WORLD will continue carrying out our mission of becoming the biggest driver of culture globally and creating spaces that are transformative to our audience.”

“At Walmart, we believe everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed and reach their full potential, and we are honored to partner with REVOLT in empowering the next generation of Black creators and culture builders,” Associate Director of Brand Experiences and Talent Partnerships at Walmart Allison Rand added. “By supporting REVOLT WORLD, we have the privilege of investing in these individuals who are paving the way for a brighter future, where innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship can flourish.”

Along with Walmart, the three-day experience will be supported by leading sponsors such as PepsiCo to help bring curated activations and engaging spaces for attendees including a gaming house, wellness space, creator studio, podcast village, insights lab, and career center. You can find more information about this year’s REVOLT WORLD and updates on the talent lineup, activations, programming, and presale tickets here.