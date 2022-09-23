Photo: Getty
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.23.2022

The REVOLT Summit x AT&T is returning to Atlanta, Georgia this Saturday (Sept. 24) with several big names, including activists and community leaders Tamika D. Mallory and Tariq Nasheed, music performers Big Freedia and Coi Leray, comedians Pretty Vee and Fly Guy DC, and more.

On Friday (Sept. 23), the official schedule of the weekend event was released. Throughout the two-day experience, sponsors such as AT&T, CÎROC, Walmart, and more will present panels, live entertainment, and other activations focused on REVOLT’s three pillars – community, commerce, and connectivity. Participants will have access to networking opportunities, mentorship, a career fair, a pitch competition, and the annual “Be Heard” talent competition featuring a panel of judges, including DJ Drama, Tek, and more.

In August, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the “Future is Now” theme for this year’s Summit, stating: “The REVOLT Summit is coming back bigger and better than ever with the goal of inspiring the next generation of cultural leaders to understand that the time is now to achieve your dreams, change your life, and more importantly change the world.”

Chief Brand Officer of REVOLT, Deon Graham, added: “We are extremely grateful to all of our partners and their commitment to investing in our communities, developing Black talent, and especially by partnering with Black-owned businesses like REVOLT. We look forward to continuing these partnerships and engaging new brand partners in the future.”

The doors will open at 9:00 a.m., and the event will start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. On Sunday (Sept. 25), doors open at 10:00 a.m., and events begin at 11:00 a.m.

You can find official times and more information by downloading the REVOLT Summit x AT&T app.

Check out the official schedule of the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T down below: 

 

 

