As an official sponsor of the NFL, CÎROC has teamed up with shopping platform NTWRK and fashion designer Ev Bravado to create custom-made CÎROC apparel that lets fans pay tribute to their favorite football teams.

To kick off one of the biggest games of the season, New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday (Sept. 26), Bravado has created two one-of-a-kind jackets with original designs that draw inspiration from the classic iconography of each city. Bravado is known for creating pieces that connect people, so naturally both of his jacket designs play on the idea of hometown pride, featuring patchworks that bridge the gap between the football field, streetwear, and the sleek colors of CÎROC Vodka Spritz.

“I was born in Brooklyn, so you can guess which team I’m rooting for, but rest assured I put equal amounts of love into both designs, drawing inspiration from football, my recent runway collections, my love of style, and of course CÎROC,” says Bravado. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with NTWRK and CÎROC to create a collaboration that feels like a major win-win for everyone.”

Only two exclusive pieces, one for each city, will be made available to the public on NTWRK. Streetwear and sports fans that are 21 and over will have the opportunity to win one of the two jackets. The drawing opened yesterday (Sept. 22) at 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. EST and winners will be selected on Thursday (Sept. 29) at 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST.

CÎROC also encourages anyone over the age of 21 that’s eager to ring in game day with the perfect drink to pick CÎROC Vodka Spritz as their go to. It is the brand’s first ready-to-drink cocktail in a can.

“Whether you’re tailgating at the stadium or enjoying the game from the comfort of your living room, CÎROC Vodka Spritz offers a convenient way to enjoy the very best that CÎROC has to offer,” said James Valdes, CÎROC’s senior brand manager. “We are honored to partner with Ev Bravado and NTWRK to give New York and Dallas fans a chance to win these unique jackets and show their team pride.”