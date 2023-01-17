Media Mogul Jason Lee will be hosting a new talk show, “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17). The first episode will feature Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B.

“The Jason Lee Show” is set to showcase “uncut conversations” with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including La La Anthony, Amber Rose, Blueface, Chrisean Rock, Luenell, Claudia Jordan, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., and Abraham “Da’Vinchi” Juste as the first lineup of guests. After each interview, Lee will close out the conversation with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, which include “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.”

The show will add on to the Black-owned multimedia platform’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls and “Drink Champs” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

“REVOLT has always provided a platform for the biggest conversations in the culture to take place,” REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels said in a press release. “We’ve always strived to be the biggest storytelling engine for Black culture, which is why we’re so excited to bring on a self-made leader like Jason, whose fresh point of view shows that you don’t need to limit yourself in order to succeed. Collaborating with a fellow Black media powerhouse breaks down barriers and opens doors of opportunity for more Black content creators to shape our narrative.”

“Creating ‘The Jason Lee Show’ is a dream come true,” Lee added. “I’m excited to have celebrities join me for candid conversations and partner with REVOLT, who understands the importance of amplifying authentic voices and creating impactful cultural moments.”

Lee is the CEO and founder of news platform Hollywood Unlocked. He rose to fame making appearances on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” and “Wild ‘N Out.” Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube Channel and app at 5 p.m. ET.