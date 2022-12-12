/ 12.12.2022
For this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes television writer and producer Robb Chavis for a revealing conversation. They discuss the dangers of sacrificing your true self to fit into a corporate environment, faith, Chavis quitting his job to chase his passions, and more. Watch!
