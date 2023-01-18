The Jason Lee Show

S1 E1 | Cardi B
S1 E1 | Cardi B

01:27:58

Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee hosts a raw and unfiltered talk show featuring trending hot topics in pop culture, wild interactive games, and exclusive celebrity interviews you can’t miss! Watch “The Jason Lee Show” here.

 

The Jason Lee Show
Cardi B discusses her recent cosmetic surgery and how she deals with fame and social media.
The Jason Lee Show
Cardi B discusses her recent cosmetic surgery and how she deals with fame and social media.
The Jason Lee Show
Cardi B discusses her recent cosmetic surgery and how she deals with fame and social media.
The Jason Lee Show
Cardi B discusses her recent cosmetic surgery and how she deals with fame and social media.
Cardi B talks marriage to Offset, Takeoff's death & more | 'The Jason Lee Show'

