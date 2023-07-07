Earlier today (July 7), Lil Baby unveiled a new single titled “Merch Madness.” Produced by Richie Souf, the track sees the Atlanta star focused on inspiring others and creating opportunities for the youth.

“They see how I live now, I can’t forget the feelin’, my daddy in the ground, my mama independent, I can call on some of my friends, ain’t no one I depend on, tryna run up all these M’s and go sit in the endzone, I gotta give back, I got every reason, winnin’ team be every season, in the streets, let ‘еm see me, let the kids know thеy can be one, lawyers, doctors, authors, you ain’t gotta rap or make it D1, build up a foundation you can stand on, just grow up and be somethin’, I took what they gave me and went way further…”

The clip begins with footage from Harlem’s Frederick Douglass Academy on the last day of the Spring 2023 semester. As can be heard in a speech by one of the educators, Lil Baby teamed up with online retail company Fanatics and its CEO, former Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin, for Global Volunteer Day. The rest of the video shows charitable events in other cities, complete with appearances from Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Odell Beckham Jr., Donovan Mitchell, Tom Brady, Chris Paul, A$AP Ferg, Quavo, Russell Wilson, and more.