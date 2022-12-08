Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade sat down with Zachary “Blacc Zacc” Chapman for today’s (Dec. 8) episode of “Big Facts.” Blacc talked to the “BF” family about investing his money into his artistry and land, the difficulties of being a record label CEO, and his life as an independent artist. The beloved podcast hosts asked the South Carolina rapper questions that provided a clearer perspective of Blacc and how he came up. He made his debut in the music industry at the youthful age of 13, grasping inspiration from hustler music by Southern hip hop legends like Jeezy and Yo Gotti.

Homegrown in Columbia, the heart of South Carolina, the emcee said that the hardest part of coming up in a small city is “getting out.” Blacc Zacc journeyed down memory lane, sharing how he and his brother used to hit the road toward Atlanta to push his mixtapes by hand. Blacc didn’t let his environment or lack of access stop him from pursuing his dreams. Although he was limited in his hometown, he showed plenty of affection for South Carolina, claiming it is one of the best places for new rappers to perform if they want to go up! “Them n***as make you rich out there,” noted Big Bank.

Furthermore, the Dirty Money Entertainment CEO started his career as an independent artist and for a short time signed with Interscope Records. However, the rising entrepreneur is now indy once again with an appreciation for his own hustle. Although he loves being able to count his money first, Blacc admitted that business was more organized when working with a major label. He shed light on a few mindless items that a lot of people don’t understand an independent artist is responsible for — tasks as simple as putting gas in the car to get to his “Big Facts” interview, or as imperative as paying for beats and engineers. DJ Scream wondered which emcees the young star acknowledges for setting the blueprint to being a self-made rapper the proper way. “R.I.P. Dolph. He was one of the first n***as to show love and reach out to me. Long live him,” Blacc revealed. He also showed recognition to OG Master P and colleague Lil Baby.

Moreover, as the businessman talked about his music, he also spoke about how investing in his artistry and ownership has played a major role in his success. He confessed to jewelry and clothes being a vice — two materialistic items he indulges in. Nonetheless, he confidently exclaimed that land and property have been something he and his family owned for years. He addressed his off-camera brother when speaking about the goal of possessing up to 200 properties by the end of the year. Baby Jade highlighted the plethora of passive income that would be achieved with that level of accomplishment.

If Blacc Zacc was attempting to gain a fan, he would encourage those not aware of his music to listen to “Richest Rapper in SC” or “100 Bandz” featuring Young Dolph. “That’s the one that made me be like, ‘Oh, aight, I’m going to rap for real.’” When asked if he likes the performing aspect of his career, he admitted, “I had to get into it. I would get up there performing with my face down, looking to my buddies.” Blacc did two or three tours with Lil Baby, where he took note of stage presence and content creation. By the time he went on his heavily populated tour with Moneybagg Yo, the young rapper felt more prepared.

Big Bank asked the father of three about moments that have helped him to keep going and stay encouraged. Blacc responded humbly, “Moments like this. Coming on to ‘Big Facts,’ you knew who I was. It be s**t like that.” Life of a Trapper is out now with a deluxe edition soon to follow.

