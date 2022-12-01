/ 12.01.2022
R&B singer Sammie appears on this all-new episode of “Big Facts” to discuss his experience as a child star, the time his ex-manager took advantage of him and locked him out of his bank accounts, Verzuz, and much more. Watch!
