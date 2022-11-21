Wiz Khalifa is warning his fellow rappers to stay vigilant and opt out of wearing too much jewelry.

The 35-year-old stopped by DJ Whoo Kid’s “WHOO’s House” podcast to share his thoughts on preferring safety over looking flashy.

“You grow out of that s**t and you place value in other things at certain points. It’s cool to have that mind frame as well or it’s cool to have the little joint too. You don’t have to have the biggest, craziest situation going on,” he said. “And with all of these murders and s**t going on, it’s inviting f**king energy that you don’t really need. And people look at you, like, they get excited when they see that type of s**t.”

“Me, I’m the type of person that thinks about my safety first,” Khalifa continued. “So, if I could walk into a room and not excite those people who are gonna feel like that when they see those things, I’ll do you the favor because I don’t want anything to happen to you, I don’t want anything to me. So, I’ll just calm down the situation for all of us. I’m gonna give us something not to look at.”

The “Black and Yellow” creator has held his beliefs about not wearing outlandish jewelry for a minute. Just last month, Khalifa said that rappers wearing jewelry was “going outta style.”

“All that jewelry goin’ outta style,” he wrote on Twitter. “N**gas feel lame without it anyway. Says a lot.”

All that jewelry goin outta style. Niggas feel lame wit out it anyway. Says a lot — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) October 23, 2022

In 2021, the Taylor Gang leader also suggested that it was not smart to wear all of your jewelry at once.

Khalifa’s comments come at a time where robberies made against rappers are at an all-time high. In September, PnB Rock was killed in a robbery. Over the weekend, ATL rapper J Money was shot and robbed while sitting in a Rolls Royce Phantom owned by Korean royalty Andrew Lee in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles.