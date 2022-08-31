By Jon Powell
  /  08.31.2022

Recently, Giggs paid a visit to DJ Whoo Kid at Shade 45 to take part in the veteran DJ’s “Spit Fire” series. As expected, the South London legend did not disappoint, delivering his usual brand of hard-hitting rhymes over the instrumental to Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Cappadonna’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… classic “Ice Cream”:

“Trust me, they ain’t like him, catch me outside wearing custom-made items, I got two b**ches, I’ma invite ’em, done ’em bareback, wasn’t comin’ inside them, money and violence, money brings violence, so I brought my soldiers, I’m a whole arsenal in its entirement, that’s your first strike so we could just file it … money brings problems, used to be my dog but now we ain’t cool, just couldn’t stop squabblin’…”

Giggs has also become a trending topic thanks to JAY-Z. On DJ Khaled’s new album GOD DID, Hov paid his respects to Giggs during a lengthy verse on the album’s title track:

“Hindsight is 20/20, though he’s gettin’ plenty money, lookin’ back now this s**t is funny, I just got a million off a sync, without riskin’ a million years tryna get it out the sink, Hov did, they said they don’t know me internationally, n**gas on the road did, I see a lot of Hov in Giggs…”

Before heading back across the pond, Giggs made sure to stop at Khaled’s high-profile album release party for GOD DID, and could be seen rubbing shoulders with the likes of Offset, Fabolous, Shenseea, Dave East, Maino, Pressa, and even controversial pastor Lamor Whitehead. In a video on his own Instagram, Giggs beams as Khaled and others rap along to the aforementioned lyrics that bears his moniker. You can check said post out, along with Giggs freestyle for DJ Whoo Kid, below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Giggs joins Chiief Diin in new visual for "Top Boss"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.16.2022

Youngs Teflon connects with Giggs for "Da Codes"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.31.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
DJ Whoo Kid
Freestyles
Giggs

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Giggs joins Chiief Diin in new visual for "Top Boss"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.16.2022

Youngs Teflon connects with Giggs for "Da Codes"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.31.2022
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Watch

Femme It Forward President & CEO Heather Lowery is a champion for dynamic women and change

Founder, president and CEO of Femme It Forward Heather Lowery is a true champion for ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2022
Social Justice

White man calls woman a "Black b**ch" while stealing her gas

A white man was recorded stealing gas and hurling racist insults while in his employer’s ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  08.29.2022
View More