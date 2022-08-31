Recently, Giggs paid a visit to DJ Whoo Kid at Shade 45 to take part in the veteran DJ’s “Spit Fire” series. As expected, the South London legend did not disappoint, delivering his usual brand of hard-hitting rhymes over the instrumental to Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Cappadonna’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… classic “Ice Cream”:

“Trust me, they ain’t like him, catch me outside wearing custom-made items, I got two b**ches, I’ma invite ’em, done ’em bareback, wasn’t comin’ inside them, money and violence, money brings violence, so I brought my soldiers, I’m a whole arsenal in its entirement, that’s your first strike so we could just file it … money brings problems, used to be my dog but now we ain’t cool, just couldn’t stop squabblin’…”

Giggs has also become a trending topic thanks to JAY-Z. On DJ Khaled’s new album GOD DID, Hov paid his respects to Giggs during a lengthy verse on the album’s title track:

“Hindsight is 20/20, though he’s gettin’ plenty money, lookin’ back now this s**t is funny, I just got a million off a sync, without riskin’ a million years tryna get it out the sink, Hov did, they said they don’t know me internationally, n**gas on the road did, I see a lot of Hov in Giggs…”

Before heading back across the pond, Giggs made sure to stop at Khaled’s high-profile album release party for GOD DID, and could be seen rubbing shoulders with the likes of Offset, Fabolous, Shenseea, Dave East, Maino, Pressa, and even controversial pastor Lamor Whitehead. In a video on his own Instagram, Giggs beams as Khaled and others rap along to the aforementioned lyrics that bears his moniker. You can check said post out, along with Giggs freestyle for DJ Whoo Kid, below.