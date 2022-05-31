Back in February, Youngs Teflon dropped off a dope new cut titled “Bar Codes,” which (at the time) looked to be a standout from his EP All Eyes On Me Against The World. The following month, said EP arrived without “Bar Codes” on its tracklist — nonetheless, the eight-song offering still contained the vivid life stories that Teflon is known to tell on wax, and saw additional contributions from Stardom, Ramz, and Blade Brown.

Over the weekend, Teflon decided to bring back “Bar Codes” for a remix titled “Da Codes,” which now boasts an assist from fellow South Londoner Giggs. All-in-all, the duo can be heard rapping about street life over Louis Aura’s creeping production:

“I’m a good yout’ but I know how to use a semi, ’cause niggas too red-eye, back of the Bimmer, got a TV, it’s a Li, black AF1s when I’m feelin’ like a rebel, turn me to a Sith, I grew up tryna be a Jedi, but I ain’t finished trainin’, had to wipe my eyes when I done it, it was rainin’, weights that we sling, not the gym, we still gainin’, ask me how I’m doing, I’m just pain maintainin’…”

As with “Bar Codes,” “Da Codes” comes with a matching visual courtesy of Hood Projects that shows Teflon and Giggs mobbing heavy in different outside locations, including in front of Lazzat by Alek’s just outside of the city. A description under the clip also seems to confirm that an official sequel to All Eyes On Me Against The World is on the way.

In addition to “Da Codes,” Youngs Teflon also released another single titled “Gargoyles,” another possible single from All Eyes On Me Against The World 2. He’s also contributed to top tier cuts like K-Trap‘s “RRR” and Knucks‘ “Bible” over the past year.

Check out “Da Codes” — and, if you missed it, “Gargoyles” — below.