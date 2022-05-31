By Jon Powell
  /  05.31.2022

Back in February, Youngs Teflon dropped off a dope new cut titled “Bar Codes,” which (at the time) looked to be a standout from his EP All Eyes On Me Against The World. The following month, said EP arrived without “Bar Codes” on its tracklist — nonetheless, the eight-song offering still contained the vivid life stories that Teflon is known to tell on wax, and saw additional contributions from Stardom, Ramz, and Blade Brown.

Over the weekend, Teflon decided to bring back “Bar Codes” for a remix titled “Da Codes,” which now boasts an assist from fellow South Londoner Giggs. All-in-all, the duo can be heard rapping about street life over Louis Aura’s creeping production:

“I’m a good yout’ but I know how to use a semi, ’cause niggas too red-eye, back of the Bimmer, got a TV, it’s a Li, black AF1s when I’m feelin’ like a rebel, turn me to a Sith, I grew up tryna be a Jedi, but I ain’t finished trainin’, had to wipe my eyes when I done it, it was rainin’, weights that we sling, not the gym, we still gainin’, ask me how I’m doing, I’m just pain maintainin’…”

As with “Bar Codes,” “Da Codes” comes with a matching visual courtesy of Hood Projects that shows Teflon and Giggs mobbing heavy in different outside locations, including in front of Lazzat by Alek’s just outside of the city. A description under the clip also seems to confirm that an official sequel to All Eyes On Me Against The World is on the way.

In addition to “Da Codes,” Youngs Teflon also released another single titled “Gargoyles,” another possible single from All Eyes On Me Against The World 2. He’s also contributed to top tier cuts like K-Trap‘s “RRR” and Knucks‘ “Bible” over the past year.

Check out “Da Codes” — and, if you missed it, “Gargoyles” — below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Giggs
Music Videos
Youngs Teflon

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Interest

Spotify presents ‘The Free Studio’ via its Frequency initiative to amplify Black expression

Spotify acknowledges it wouldn’t be what it is today without Black expression, and that is ...
By Tabie Germain
  /  05.25.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Mari Copeny aka Little Miss Flint and the young revolutionary's fight for change

Mari Copeny takes top honors for her environmental justice activism. The young advocate, who is ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.27.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcome baby boy, Mary J. Blige's most influential TIME honor and much more

In this week’s “REVOLT Black News” entertainment remix, we talk about everything from ASAP Rocky ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.27.2022
View More