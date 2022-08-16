It’s been a couple of years since Chiief Diin made waves with a string of infectious singles for his growing fanbase, including “Block Hoppers,” “Laugh Now Cry Later,” “Hustler,” and “Believe In Myself.” Yesterday (Aug. 15), he unveiled his new body of work Sabali, a 13-song project with additional features from Mallis, La Boss, Krisirie, Rico Maserati, Idea, Tafari, and Giggs, the last of whom provides his talents for the standout track “Top Boss.” As expected, Giggs provides his Barbadian counterpart plenty of hard-hitting rhymes about life on the streets:

“Top boss gang viral, this Glock flame throw like I’m pyro, hard head, tough skin like a rhino, get touched up, b**ch n**ga try, no, quick Egypt trip, likkle Cairo, life’s crazy, it spirals … look at those prices, you can get whole ones, we can cut slices, n**gas get burnt, jerk chicken wit’ spices, but it’s Barbados, coco and flying fish, whole knife pushed in your spleen, n**gas’ sweet, cookies and cream…”

Accompanying the aforementioned album is a matching visual for “Top Boss” that comes courtesy of Fewwture Films. Viewers can catch Chiief Diin hosting Giggs in his island hometown with shots of a dog, dirt bikes, and crew members in tow.

In addition to Diin’s aforementioned drops, 2020 also saw Giggs liberating his last project Now or Never, a commercial mixtape that contained 16 songs and assists from KYZE, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tiny Boost, Obongjayar, Jorja Smith, Emeli Sandé, and more. Since then, the South London legend contributed to songs like K-Trap’s “Shower Posse,” Max B’s “Bad To Tha Bone,” Ghetts’ “Crud,” RAY BLK’s “Games,” Meek Mill’s “Northside Southside,” Pressa’s “Dead Body,” M Huncho’s “Lean,” Aitch’s “Just Coz,” and Lethal Bizzle “Dapper Dan.” Press play on Chiief Diin and Giggs’ “Top Boss” video below.