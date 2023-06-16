Photo: Screenshot from Gucci Mane and Lil Baby’s “Bluffin” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Recently, Gucci Mane announced that his next album, titled Breath of Fresh Air, will be making landfall Oct. 13. To give fans a taste of what to expect, the Atlanta veteran liberated a new single titled “Bluffin,” which features past collaborator Lil Baby. Produced by Kuttabeatz, the track sees the 1017 head honcho reminding listeners of his troubled past.

“I tried to lead by example, helped everybody get money, I quit lean and stopped gamblin’, I’m an ex-codeine junkie, stayed in motels with my family and did pushups with my bunky, used to work up off my brother’nem, but I ain’t never been no flunky, some n**ga tried me but couldn’t call me, just a young n**ga, they jumped me, one n**ga still think he got one up on me, but his day still comin’, I don’t make threats, no, I promise, I just drop bands like commas, don’t even ask me ’bout dead folks, ’cause I ain’t got no comment…”

The accompanying clip for “Bluffin” comes courtesy of Jerry Productions and shows Guwop and Lil Baby catching vibes in a Las Vegas suite. Viewers will also see footage of the artists taking in a boxing match.

In an interview for Apple Music, Gucci spoke to Zane Lowe about the meaning behind his latest offering. “Honestly, I feel like it’s time for people to start hearing more from me as far as game, and advice and my opinion on stuff,” he explained. “When I do, do a verse with somebody like Baby, who the kids look up to and listen to, I try to put some game on them instead of just rapping. As far as being an artist, I feel like it’s a step forward, because I’m confident in the verse.”

Press play on “Bluffin” below.

Michael Jordan reaches agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to buying group with J. Cole

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Digga D returns with new visual for "DTF"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Listen to Killer Mike's latest album 'MICHAEL'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Doja Cat drops bars and visuals for "Attention" and Twitter wants her musical versatility respected

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Gunna marks return with new album 'a Gift & a Curse'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Young Thug posts mysterious QR code on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Snoop Dogg unleashes his inner-Doggfather in new Petco campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder shot and killed in Memphis

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Trick Daddy considers J. Cole's "All My Life" verse one of the hardest this decade

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.15.2023

DJ Khaled gives update on possible fracture after viral surfing mishap

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Juvenile honored with a congressional resolution in Washington, DC for his impact on hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Fredo handles his business in "Everybody Knows" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

NLE Choppa connects with Rick Ross for "Cold Game" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

Gangsta Boo's cause of death revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Jack Harlow delivers powerful video for "Gang Gang Gang"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
