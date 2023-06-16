Recently, Gucci Mane announced that his next album, titled Breath of Fresh Air, will be making landfall Oct. 13. To give fans a taste of what to expect, the Atlanta veteran liberated a new single titled “Bluffin,” which features past collaborator Lil Baby. Produced by Kuttabeatz, the track sees the 1017 head honcho reminding listeners of his troubled past.

“I tried to lead by example, helped everybody get money, I quit lean and stopped gamblin’, I’m an ex-codeine junkie, stayed in motels with my family and did pushups with my bunky, used to work up off my brother’nem, but I ain’t never been no flunky, some n**ga tried me but couldn’t call me, just a young n**ga, they jumped me, one n**ga still think he got one up on me, but his day still comin’, I don’t make threats, no, I promise, I just drop bands like commas, don’t even ask me ’bout dead folks, ’cause I ain’t got no comment…”

The accompanying clip for “Bluffin” comes courtesy of Jerry Productions and shows Guwop and Lil Baby catching vibes in a Las Vegas suite. Viewers will also see footage of the artists taking in a boxing match.

In an interview for Apple Music, Gucci spoke to Zane Lowe about the meaning behind his latest offering. “Honestly, I feel like it’s time for people to start hearing more from me as far as game, and advice and my opinion on stuff,” he explained. “When I do, do a verse with somebody like Baby, who the kids look up to and listen to, I try to put some game on them instead of just rapping. As far as being an artist, I feel like it’s a step forward, because I’m confident in the verse.”

Press play on “Bluffin” below.