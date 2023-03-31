Photo: Screenshot from Gucci Mane’s “06 Gucci” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

In 2022, Gucci Mane kept his momentum with a consistent streak of singles like “Serial Killers” with Indyah,“Dissin the Dead,” “Rumors” with Lil Durk, “Publicity Stunt,” “Blood All On It” with Key Glock and Young Dolph, “Mrs. Davis,” “All Dz Chainz” with Lil Baby, and more. These songs eventually landed on the latest installment of his So Icy Boyz series, an 80-song compilation that taps in with many of his The New 1017 roster signees.

Today (March 31), the Atlanta legend makes his return with “06 Gucci,” an ode to his mid-2000s style of music making. REVOLT exclusively premieres the accompanying video, which is equipped with assists from DaBaby and 21 Savage. On the track, Gucci reminisces during his verse about the lifestyle he led back in the day:

“I feel like it’s me in ’06 and ’07, ’08, and even ’09 (’09), still hard to kill, the last n**ga tried, go ask him, he didn’t survive (What happened?)/ Sit in the county, n**gas off runnin’ to help, they ain’t send me a dime, these n**gas be cap, the boy was trappin’, went platinum before I was signed (Huh)”

Prior to So Icy Boyz was So Icy Gang: The ReUp. That project boasted appearances from names like Quavo, Yung Miami, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and many others. Outside of his own releases, the “Lemonade” rapper can be heard featured on more recent collaborations like “Us vs. Them” by Quavo, “Roster” by Young Dolph, and more. In related news, he and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, also welcomed their baby girl last month.

In regards to what 21 Savage has been up to, he teamed up with Drake for their joint project titled Her Loss at the top of last November. The album housed a sole guest feature from Travis Scott and went on to grab the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 404,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Meanwhile, DaBaby dropped off recent visuals for cuts like “YEA COME ON” and “THINK BOUT ME.”

Be sure to check out Gucci Mane’s brand new “06 Gucci” single featuring 21 Savage and DaBaby down below.

