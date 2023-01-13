Today (Jan. 12), Gucci Mane and Kodak Black join forces for a hard-hitting new single titled “King Snipe,” which sees production from Richie Souf. The track follows previous collaborations between the two, including “Lockjaw (Remix)” with French Montana, “Pull a Caper” with DJ Khaled, “I Knew It,” “Big Boy Diamonds,” “Vibin in This Bih,” and “Wake Up in the Sky” with Bruno Mars. “King Snipe” comes with a matching video that shows the artists enjoying a night in a club, putting in work in a recording studio, and more.

Last year, Gucci Mane kept his momentum with a steady stream of well-received drops like “Rumors” with Lil Durk, “Publicity Stunt,” “Blood All On It” with Key Glock and Young Dolph, “Serial Killers” with Indyah, “Mrs. Davis,” “All Dz Chainz” with Lil Baby, and “Dissin the Dead.” These songs eventually landed on the most recent (and final) installment of Gucci’s So Icy Boyz series, an 80-song compilation with a wealth of appearances from The New 1017 roster.

Meanwhile, Kodak Black liberated his fourth studio LP, the gold-certified Back For Everything, in February. Several months later, he would keep his momentum going with Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, a top 10 body of work that was led by the dual releases “Walk” and “Spin.” Outside of his own work, Kodak also contributed to songs for the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Moneybagg Yo, King Combs, Icewear Vezzo, G Herbo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Anuel AA.

Back in 2021, Gucci unveiled his fifteenth studio LP, Ice Daddy, which contained 17 songs and additional features from Pooh Shiesty, BIG30, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, and more. Prior to that, he released the albums Delusions of Grandeur and Woptober II in 2019. Press play on Gucci Mane and Kodak Black’s “King Snipe” video below.