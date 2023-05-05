Photo: Screenshot from Gucci Mane’s “Pissy” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2023

Today (May 5), Gucci Mane unveiled a new single titled “Pissy,” which features rap frontrunners Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick. Produced by Avo No Sleep, Koncept-P, and Will No Sleep, the bass-heavy offering uses the song’s title to describe their wealthy possessions.

“Grandma raised me, I’m from the Westside where it get sticky, and my four wheels come with road kits, I got Elliott like I’m Missy, stack my bread up, cut the corners off, it ain’t no way you could diss me, b**ch, I got the yellow gold, I got the yellow stones, and my wrist and ring, it look pissy, big yellow Cuban on and it’s pissy, rock big blue stones like I’m Nipsey…”

Fans can also check out a matching visual that comes courtesy of 20k. What viewers can see is reminiscent of Gucci‘s classic “Lemonade” clip, with shots of yellow vehicles, yellow clothing, yellow tape, and other uses of the bright color throughout.

“Pissy” follows a slew of big singles from Guwop that have been keeping the masses fed over the past year, including “Serial Killers” with Indyah, “Mrs. Davis,” “All Dz Chainz” with Lil Baby, “Dissin the Dead,” “Gucci Flow” with Finesse2Tymes, and “Letter To Takeoff.” In addition to “Pissy,” singles like “King Snipe” with Kodak Black and “06 Gucci” with 21 Savage and DaBaby are said to be appetizers for a new album.

Back in 2021, Gucci liberated his 15th solo LP, Ice Daddy, a 17-song body of work with plenty of features from Pooh Shiesty, BIG30, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, Project Pat, and more. Prior to that, the 1017 mogul dropped Woptober II with collaborations alongside the likes of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Kevin Gates, Peewee Longway, and OJ Da Juiceman. Press play on “Pissy” below.

Gucci Mane
Music Videos
Nardo Wick
Rap
Roddy Ricch

