Today (Feb. 9), Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, announced the birth of their baby girl.

Iceland Ka’oir Davis, who was born yesterday (Feb. 8), is the couple’s second child together. In 2020, they welcomed their baby boy, Ice Davis.

“Our little princess is here! Beautiful [and] healthy! ICELAND KA’OIR DAVIS [pink heart emojis] [Feb. 8. 2023],” the entrepreneur wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m so thankful that my baby girl is here and she [is] so pretty and healthy. [Feb. 8. 2023] 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS [red heart emojis] #Daddyprincess [crown emoji],” the rapper later added in his own post.

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Sept. 9 of 2022, the couple announced that they were pregnant with their baby girl. Keyshia Ka’oir posted an Instagram Reel that detailed the moments she told her husband the news. “Let’s have another baby. ICE needs somebody to play with,” the caption reads. The video started with Gucci Mane in bed, looking happy and emotional as she handed him a pregnancy test that read, “Pregnant.” The minute-long video also showed the couple getting a sonogram and listening to their unborn child’s heartbeat for the first time. The couple’s three-year-old son even made a cameo at the end.

In 2017, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir tied the knot at a $1.7 million diamond-filled wedding at the Four Seasons hotel in Miami, Florida, after almost eight years of dating. The rapper even gifted his wife a Rolls-Royce Wraith during the wedding rehearsal. The whole event was televised live during the premiere of their BET reality show, “The Mane Event.”

