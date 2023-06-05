On Saturday (June 3), family, friends and loved ones attended a funeral to pay their respects to Bre’Asia Powell. The 16-year-old was recently shot and killed outside Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta. Of those present at her homegoing service was Lil Baby, who felt compelled to call for change within the city.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Powell was killed last Sunday (May 28) morning, around 2:30 a.m., after gunfire rang out at a gathering outside her school. The young teen was a junior, and part of the basketball and cheerleading teams. So far, police have not identified any suspects, and Crime Stoppers has offered a $10,000 reward for anyone who has knowledge of the fatal incident.

Kamira Garrett, one of Powell’s coaches, spoke at the funeral at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. “She was a very well-mannered kid. She was very special to us all,” Garrett said of the slain teen. Atlanta City Council member Andrea L. Boone said she was “born and raised” in the same community as the victim and “attended L.P. Miles Elementary School just like young Bre’Asia.” Another native of the city, “Drip Too Hard” hitmaker Lil Baby, stood before Powell’s peers and urged community members to come up with a plan to stop gun violence.

“What I do wanna say to the youth and the younger generation, and I’m saying as a ‘we’ ‘cause I’m with y’all — we gotta change,” he said while addressing the mourners. The 28-year-old then noted that it is not just the “younger males” who should take heed to the situation, but the young girls as well. Lil Baby then passed the mic to fellow Atlanta rapper Young Dro. “Get you some friends to push you to your potential, and you gotta listen to these adults, too,” the “Shoulder Lean” artist added.