City leaders announced Nov. 13 will now be known as Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day in Atlanta. The official ceremony was held yesterday (Nov. 13) during the rapper’s annual Fall Festival at Morehouse College.

The Atlanta City Council thanked Lil Baby for his notable philanthropic work throughout the community. Recently, the “Heyy” artist granted $100,000 in scholarships to his alma mater, Booker T. Washington High School. He also used his 2020 song “The Bigger Picture” to donate $1.5 million in proceeds. The music video highlighted protests brought on by George Floyd’s death. His lyrics discussed becoming sober after seeing friends fall victim to America’s justice system and how too many mothers are left grieving after their children become victims of violence. “We just some products of our environment. How the f**k they gon’ blame us?” he asked on the track.

Lil Baby grew up in the Oakland City area of Atlanta and has been known to host back-to-school drives and coat giveaways during his annual Fall Festival. Over the weekend, a video surfaced of an emotional woman describing how the “Drip Too Hard” artist changed her life by paying her a “substantial” amount of money to style hair for him and his crew. The woman said she’d fallen on hard times and he “fixed” and “took care” of her.

In July, Lil Baby partnered with restaurateur Lemont Bradley to provide 100 Atlanta teens and young adults jobs at places within the community such as Bradley’s restaurants, Clutch Restaurant, Auto Spa Bistro and Eco Car Spa. They released a joint statement saying, “With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income. We are so excited about this initiative. Of course, we are looking forward to helping boost the city’s economy, but we are really focused on lowering the city’s crime rate.”

