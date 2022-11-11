Drew Barrymore is out with COVID and unable to host her self-titled talk show, so who else better to fill in than 50 Cent? Yesterday (Nov. 10), the actress shared the announcement with her 16.5 million Instagram followers.

“I’ve got COVID and Lucky the cat! I’m good and will be back soon. In the meantime, @helloross and @50cent are taking over. So only good news to report!!!! Maybe some other special surprises, too!” Barrymore captioned a photo of herself and a furry feline friend. The G-Unit frontman reposted the photo on his Instagram Story from his PR company, AKR PR. “Feel better @drewbarrymore. The show is in good hands with @50cent,” the message read.

A source told People that 50 was happy to step in as Barrymore recovers. “They are friends. So anything to help her out, he would do,” the insider shared. “He moved his day around to make it happen. He’s sad she’s not here, but was happy to fill in for her,” they added. “The Drew Barrymore Show” launched in September 2020 and airs on weekdays on CBS.

This won’t be the hip hop mogul’s first time hosting a talk show, though. In 2016, he served as a co-host for an episode of “The View.” Later on in 2018, 50 appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” where he gave interviewing a try and asked the host a series of questions. While the “In Da Club” rapper still performs at packed venues, lately he’s been focusing on the TV screen. The entertainer-turned-television producer has seen several successful franchises follow his hit Starz series “Power.”

In addition to shows like “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Force” and “BMF,” 50 has another show he’s been promoting lately. Earlier this month, “Hip Hop Homicides” premiered on WE tv. The series takes a deep dive into the lives of slain artists within the rap community. The first episode chronicled the life of Pop Smoke with the most recent taking a look at King Von’s death.