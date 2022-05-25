By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2022

Today (May 25) marks two years since George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white police officer named Derek Chauvin in front of a Minneapolis convenience store.

As Floyd lay pinned face-down to the ground in handcuffs, Chauvin held his knee in Floyd’s back for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd repeatedly informed the officer that he couldn’t breathe. As a result, Floyd died at the scene. The incident was caught on cell phone footage by multiple bystanders and sparked global outrage and protests.

The vigil will take place in Floyd’s honor at the intersection where he died. A rally at the governor’s residence in St. Paul, Minnesota is also expected to happen.

Reports say that the City of Minneapolis will unveil a street sign naming the location George Perry Floyd Square. Floyd’s brother Terrence, among many others, are scheduled to attend tonight’s special ceremony.

The rest of the week will also include events geared towards justice within the community. Tomorrow (May 26), families who have lost loved ones at the hands of police brutality will meet. On Friday (May 27), there will be a fundraising gala to preserve Floyd’s memorial. Years later, supporters continue to visit the area and leave offerings in memory of the slain man. There is also a sculpture of a fist that sits at the site. On Saturday (May 28), an all-day festival is scheduled at George Perry Floyd Square.

Mourners used social media to express heartfelt tributes to Floyd.

“As a Minneapolis resident, I’m remembering #GeorgeFloyd today,” one user tweeted. “Only recently did I approach George Floyd Square, and it is humbling and sad that this happened,” they continued.

Another user said, “Visiting George Floyd Square with my mom and sister, breaking down crying. And yet, it feels like nothing in this country has changed.”

Tonight’s events are said to begin at 7 p.m.

George Floyd

