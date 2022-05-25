Today (May 25) marks two years since George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white police officer named Derek Chauvin in front of a Minneapolis convenience store.

As Floyd lay pinned face-down to the ground in handcuffs, Chauvin held his knee in Floyd’s back for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd repeatedly informed the officer that he couldn’t breathe. As a result, Floyd died at the scene. The incident was caught on cell phone footage by multiple bystanders and sparked global outrage and protests.

The vigil will take place in Floyd’s honor at the intersection where he died. A rally at the governor’s residence in St. Paul, Minnesota is also expected to happen.

Reports say that the City of Minneapolis will unveil a street sign naming the location George Perry Floyd Square. Floyd’s brother Terrence, among many others, are scheduled to attend tonight’s special ceremony.

The rest of the week will also include events geared towards justice within the community. Tomorrow (May 26), families who have lost loved ones at the hands of police brutality will meet. On Friday (May 27), there will be a fundraising gala to preserve Floyd’s memorial. Years later, supporters continue to visit the area and leave offerings in memory of the slain man. There is also a sculpture of a fist that sits at the site. On Saturday (May 28), an all-day festival is scheduled at George Perry Floyd Square.

Mourners used social media to express heartfelt tributes to Floyd.

“As a Minneapolis resident, I’m remembering #GeorgeFloyd today,” one user tweeted. “Only recently did I approach George Floyd Square, and it is humbling and sad that this happened,” they continued.

Another user said, “Visiting George Floyd Square with my mom and sister, breaking down crying. And yet, it feels like nothing in this country has changed.”

Tonight’s events are said to begin at 7 p.m.

ON THIS DAY: In 2020, George Floyd was killed. Floyd’s death, captured on video by a bystander, would lead to worldwide protests, and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S. https://t.co/UeUbhsVeIw pic.twitter.com/5gZagd5FnH — ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2022

Two years ago, a police officer murdered George Floyd. That outrageous killing sparked a powerful movement for Black Lives. Today, let us build that movement because, until we defeat racism, none of us can truly breathe. pic.twitter.com/hO3D1AJXcV — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 25, 2022

candlelight vigil at 20:00–21:00 today in George Floyd Square. — anthony maki 🧑🏻‍💻🏳️‍🌈✊🏻🌹💜 (@4cm4k1) May 25, 2022

Indescribable being at George Floyd Square. Rest in power George. pic.twitter.com/u9q6PsGTqY — 🦦 philip PASS THE PRO ACT 🦦 (@ddogyearss) May 24, 2022

As a Minneapolis resident, I'm remembering #GeorgeFloyd today. (Only recently did I approach George Floyd Square, and it is humbling and sad that this happened.) — Soul Searcher and Wringer of Hands⚡ (@JoeAce967) May 25, 2022

The fact that Spike Lee came to Minneapolis in full Prince garb & visited George Floyd Square is so wholesome to me. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/xB3yi4Olp9 — portia m. (@IamMaserati) May 22, 2022

I had the privilege to take my son to George Floyd Square last night. I have no words.

Black Lives Matter. #BLM #GeorgeFloyd #icantbreathe https://t.co/OzBNaeDzRB pic.twitter.com/1DQmE8pH9C — Ashley L. Anderson (@AshleyLynn1025) May 25, 2022